Seattle Public Schools will be closed Monday in an effort to conduct universal rapid testing of all staff and students, the district announced Thursday. School will resume in person on Tuesday.
The district secured 60,000 rapid tests from the state health department and will offer the tests Monday and throughout the week. Tests will be available for all students at several district middle schools, according to an email sent by the district.
The tests are voluntary, but the district said it is intended to support a "healthy return to school."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.