The Neptune Theatre's 100th anniversary is Nov. 16, and we're compiling your memories and photos to commemorate this historical Seattle venue.
So as we gear up to celebrate the Neptune Theatre's centennial, we want to know: What are some of your fondest memories from times spent at the Neptune? Have you seen the theater's annual "Rocky Horror Picture Show," attended a comedy show or visited the theater for any other reason? Do you have photos from a time spent at the Neptune? In no more than 150 words, tell us!
If you would like to submit a photo, please make sure it is larger than 2MB in size. Photos can be submitted through the Google Form below or emailed to vphair@seattletimes.com.
The deadline to submit your memories and photos to the form below is Nov. 8 at 5 p.m.. Then, look out for the Nov. 14 edition of The Mix to see our compilation of readers' fondest memories from times spent at the Neptune!
Google form: forms.gle/ugWr43kiCsYZSTKy7
