As the novel coronavirus continues its spread around Washington, Canlis, Seattle's premier fine-dining establishing, announced Thursday morning that the restaurant will be closing temporarily.
"Starting Monday, we will close our restaurant and open three in its place: a breakfast bagel shed, a burger drive-thru for lunch and a family meal dinner delivery service," the restaurant announced via its Facebook page. "Fine dining is not what Seattle needs right now. Instead, this is one idea for safely creating jobs for our employees while serving as much of the city as we can."
Canlis' closure comes a day after Gov. Jay Inslee's order that banned gatherings of more than 250 people across three counties.
The coronavirus has hit Seattle's restaurant industry hard. Earlier this week, several restaurants announced their closures due to the drop in business caused by the pandemic, and on Wednesday night, Seattle restaurant titan Tom Douglas announced that he was temporarily closing 12 of his 13 restaurants.
Consequently, thousands of service industry workers have found themselves without jobs — something Canlis is trying to prevent. By re-organizing their operation to better suit the current climate — many people are working from home, and big social gatherings have been discouraged — the Canlis brothers are hoping they'll be able to keep some employees on the payroll and weather out the virus.
According to Canlis' website, the lunchtime drive-thru service opens next Monday and will operate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and offer burgers, veggie melts, the Canlis salad and ice cream sandwiches. The breakfast bagel shed — aptly named "The Bagel Shed" will open next Tuesday and run from 8-11 a.m., offering a variety of bagels, breakfast sandwiches and coffee. Finally, they'll also offer a dinner-time delivery service offering a rotating daily menu to bring you "home-cooked dinner and a bottle of wine on your doorstep" from 6-8 p.m. All three services will run Monday-thru-Friday.
This is a developing story and it will be updated.