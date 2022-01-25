Nearly a year since former chief librarian Marcellus Turner announced his departure from the top job at Seattle Public Library, the SPL board has announced two finalists for the position. They are interim chief librarian Tom Fay, who has been with SPL since 2015 and was formerly the library's director of programs and services, and Chad Helton, director of the Hennepin County Library in Minnesota.
Both candidates will have final interviews during the second week in February, speaking with the library's board of trustees and senior management, as well as holding virtual sessions with library staff and the general public. All are welcome to the latter sessions, which will include opportunities for library patrons to ask questions of the candidates and will take place Feb. 9 (Fay) and Feb. 10 (Helton). See spl.org for more information. Links to the sessions will be posted closer to the dates.
The board expects to announce its decision in late February or early March, according to SPL spokesperson Laura Gentry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.