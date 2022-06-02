What’s Happening June 3-9
Seattle Pride kicks off this year's Pride Month with the return of Pride in the Park, a celebration of queer arts, music, performance and culture in Volunteer Park. This family-friendly event will host performances, food trucks, booths, an alcohol garden and more.
The event features a daylong lineup of performances co-curated with Taking B(l)ack Pride and Family Friendly Fun to highlight diversity within the LGBTQ+ community. Performers Cookie Couture, Jeannie Rak, Hot Pink Shade and more will focus on inclusion and accessibility through their performances.
Outside the performance stage, visitors can find booths and activities featuring an instrument "petting zoo" with Rain City Rock Camp, book giveaways with Friends of the Seattle Public Library and more.
Pride in the Park focuses on activities for all ages and abilities to be a family-friendly event where "kids can come in and experience what their family identifies with," said Ceasar Hart, Seattle's premier drag king, who will co-host the event alongside burlesque performer Goddess Briq House.
"Some [kids] may not identify because they're so young, but they come from a family that does identify with our community, and they need to be able to see that we care about our people regardless of how old you are or how young you are," Hart said.
For many, Pride in the Park will be the first time to reunite with community members in person since the beginning of the pandemic.
"It's like a recharging of our community members," Hart said. "I know how important our Pride activities are across the country at this time and being able to [reunite] to spread messages of love and acceptance through art and celebration."
Pride in the Park's reunion aspect and seeing "our folx in the park celebrating all things LGBTQ+" is what Pride in the Park headliners Fly Moon Royalty, composed of vocalist Adra Boo and DJ Mike Illvester, are most excited for.
"With all of the anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ legislation happening across the country — with the need for us to really be about it when we say Black queer and trans lives matter — it's so important, more than it ever was, to have space to celebrate being who we are, period," Fly Moon Royalty said in an email.
For Hart, Pride in the Park is like Christmas, "when you get to see all the family you don't really get to see all yearlong in one day," he said.
"That's basically what our Pride is for me — that I get to see my chosen family, and I get to spend time with performers that I've worked with for so many years,” he said. “Pride in the Park allows us to be able to see each other, celebrate with each other, be together for a day. It's heartwarming, it's humbling, it's all of that experience and roles in one."
Pride in the Park takes place noon-7 p.m. June 4 at Volunteer Park (1247 15th Ave. E., Seattle). Accessibility accommodations including ASL interpreters, ADA restrooms, priority seating and more will be offered. Find more information and an accessibility guide at: seattlepride.org/seattle-pride-month
What else is happening
Here are some other events happening June 3-9 in the Puget Sound area, including events celebrating Pride Month. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please email your event details to weekend@seattletimes.com.
Spirit Dance: Teen Pride Takeover at the Bellevue Arts Museum — June 3
King County Library System hosts a night of dance, art and fun at 7 p.m. This event is inspired by queer folk and quilt artist Joey Veltkamp’s exhibition "SPIRIT!" Artmaking activities will be led by local artists including Velktamp and Jiéyì Ludden. Register online; free. 510 Bellevue Way N.E., Bellevue; 206-243-0233; kcls.org
Shakespeare in the Park — June 3-5
Shakespeare in the Park returns to Juanita Beach with four performances of the infamous comedy "Much Ado About Nothing" set in the romantic Hawaii of the 1950s. Free. 9703 Juanita Drive N.E., Kirkland; 425-820-1800; studio-east.org
PhinneyWood Pride Rainbow Hop — June 4
Join the 10th annual PhinneyWood Pride Rainbow Hop to celebrate LGBTQ+ families and friends 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Participants can find activities at a variety of locations along the "Rainbow Hop Route." Each participating business will give out map stamps to kids — after six stamps, kids can exchange their maps for a free ticket to the Woodland Park Zoo. Find map online; free. Various locations; 206-783-2244; phinneycenter.org
"Don’t Forget Your Lunch" Green Book History and Craft Activity — June 4
Head over to Wa Na Wari and make your own embellished shoebox lunch container while you learn about the history of the Green Book with drop-in hours noon-3 p.m. Wa Na Wari’s artist in residence Perri Rhoden will lead participants through the craft activity. Free. 911 24th Ave., Seattle; 206-485-7563; wanawari.org
The Language of Machines: Asian Voices on New Poetics From Tech, Robotics and Video Games — June 4
Poets Neil Aitken, Betsy Aoki and Margaret Rhee will share insights about crafting award-winning poems from programming languages, video games, AI and robotics 1-2 p.m. Register online; free. spl.org
Loop the 'Lupe — June 4
Test your skills during a 5K obstacle course with a 1K loop featuring seven different obstacles from fires to walls to mud pits at Walt Hundley Playfield in West Seattle. Participants will complete the loop five times to finish the race. Register online; prices vary. 6920 34th Ave. S.W., Seattle; adventuresignup.com/Race/WA/Seattle/LoopTheLupe
Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival — June 4-5
Seattle Center Festál continues with Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival, a virtual program 1-4:30 p.m. June 4 and 1-3:30 p.m. June 5. This educational, interactive and colorful event highlights the commonality of all ethnic groups through various forms of art — performing, visual, photography, literary, musical and culinary — while displaying events specific to Philippine culture like a photo exhibit, tribal dances and folklore. Streaming on facebook.com/SeattleCenter and youtube.com/SeattleCenter; free. st.news/pagdiriwang
BECU Drive-In Movies at Marymoor Park — June 8-9
BECU presents Drive-in Movies with "School of Rock" (9:15 p.m. June 8) and "Back to the Future" (9:15 p.m. June 9). Purchase tickets online; $30/car. 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; 360-733-2682; epiceap.com/movies-at-marymoor
Flower Hour: Urban Meadow, Iris Rain Garden & Rock Garden — June 9
Join Bellevue Botanical Garden Society for the first edition of its Summer Sampler Series 5-6 p.m. In this class, connect with the outdoors in a relaxing setting and walk and talk with guides Nancy Kartes (Bellevue Botanical Garden Society director) and Kendall McLean of the Northwestern Chapter of the North American Rock Garden Society. Purchase tickets online; $10.50/members, $15/nonmembers. 12001 Main St., Bellevue; bellevuebotanical.org
Gardeners’ Gold: Essentials of Home Composting — June 9
The University of Washington Botanic Gardens presents an online class with permaculture guru Laura Christie Khanna about the ins and outs of home composting 6-8 p.m. Register online; $25. botanicgardens.uw.edu
