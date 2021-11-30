Re: “Kshama Sawant recall election is a high-stakes moment for Seattle” [Nov. 29, Local News]:

Please stop calling the Kshama Sawant recall vote a contest between progressives and moderates. Many of us on the progressive edge are sickened by Sawant’s angry, divisive and counterproductive approach to governance. She has driven away friends and allies who tried to be colleagues in progress toward progressive policies.

Her lack of interest in listening to people who don’t already agree with her — in building bridges and coalitions — has hurt progressive causes dreadfully. We need The Seattle Times to communicate this reality to its readers.

Stacy Andersen, Seattle

Tags

Load comments