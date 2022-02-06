Seattle detectives are investigating a burst of gunfire that erupted early Sunday on Capitol Hill, the Police Department said Sunday.
At 2:30 a.m. Sunday, witnesses on Capitol Hill began calling 911 "to report multiple people were involved in a gun battle" near Pine Street and Melrose Avenue, the department wrote in a blotter post Sunday afternoon.
"Officers quickly arrived on the scene and saw multiple people fleeing the area on foot and in vehicles," the post said.
Officers found almost 40 shell casings of various calibers, according to the department. They also found bullet damage to vehicles and buildings.
They didn't encounter any victims. Detectives were working Sunday with business owners to obtain surveillance footage, according to the department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.