Seattle Police are investigating the shooting death of a man downtown on Sunday afternoon, a department spokesperson said.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting near Third Avenue and Pine Street at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Detective Valerie Carson.
“Officers and Seattle Fire Department medics both attempted lifesaving measures, but the man was declared deceased at the scene,” she said.
Carson said she didn’t have additional information on the victim or possible suspect. Homicide detectives and members of SPD’s crime scene investigation unit were reviewing the scene for evidence.
