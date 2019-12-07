The Seattle Pacific men’s basketball team, which started the season 0-4, won its fifth consecutive game Saturday night, beating Northwest Nazarene 77-68 in Nampa, Idaho.

Reserve point guard Braden Olsen led the Falcons (5-4, 2-0 GNAC) with a career-high 17 points on 5 of 7 shooting. Henry Cavell added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Adalberto Diaz scored 16, and Jaylen Fox had 14 points to lead the Nighthawks.

Women’s basketball

Ashlynn Burgess had 13 points, but winless Seattle Pacific (0-8, 0-2 GNAC) had 32 turnovers in a 77-47 road loss against Northwest Nazarene.

Hockey

Jake Christian scored twice, and Cole Fonstad had a goal and two assists as the Everett Silvertips beat the host Medicine Hat Tigers 5-0. Bryce Kindopp had a goal and an assists for Everett, and Dustin Wolf got the clean sheet in goal.

Brandon Cutler scored twice as the Victoria Royals earned a split in a home weekend series with the Seattle Thunderbirds by winning Saturday 3-1. Henrik Rybinski scored for the T-birds, who won Friday night 4-1.