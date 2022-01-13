Seattle Fire crews were onsite Thursday at a Magnolia home that slid off its foundation last week to investigate reports that a missing dog was found trapped inside.
Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.
A man was rescued from the home, located on the 2400 block of Perkins Lane West, on Friday. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition, along with a woman who was able to escape on her own, according to the agency. The house, located on a steep hill, slid 15 to 20 feet off its foundation Friday afternoon.
The slide appeared to be caused by the recent heavy rains, according to Bryan Stevens, director of media relations for the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections.
One of the family’s dogs died while the other had not yet been found, the fire department said Friday on Twitter.
