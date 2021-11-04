The election results for the city of Seattle are not surprising. We elect council members and the mayor to take care of the city. As liberals, we chose candidates in the last few elections we entrusted to take care of the city in a humane and compassionate manner. The City Council forgot its job and forgot all about the citizens of Seattle, the homeowners, renters and business owners, and acted for the most part as if we were not only unimportant but that we barely exist except as a tax base.
The candidates running on the progressive platforms echoed this uncaring attitude by espousing positions of not enforcing misdemeanors like shoplifting and unwillingness to clear homeless camps from parks. These policy positions are unfair and uncaring about people who live and pay rent or mortgages or own and run businesses in Seattle. Those policy positions also have not improved the lives of those who are homeless, substance addicted and the mentally ill.
I am hoping newly elected officials hear the message, do their job, take care of our city, enforce the law, support small businesses and fix the homeless crisis, and do it humanely and with compassion, but do it.
Elisabeth Sohlberg, Seattle
