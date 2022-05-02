A police officer driving a patrol car hit a man crossing the street Monday afternoon near Rainier Avenue South at South McClellan Street while the officer was responding to a report of an armed robbery in the area, according to the Seattle Police Department.
The officer was pulling out of a driveway onto Rainier Avenue and hit the man, who was crossing in an unmarked area, Detective Valerie Carson said. The department believes the officer had his lights and siren on as required by protocol while responding to incidents, Carson said.
The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition, Carson said.
The traffic collision investigation squad is investigating the incident.
No other information was immediately available.
