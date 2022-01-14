Award-winning chef Edouardo Jordan said he is ready to reopen Junebaby, the Southern-inspired restaurant in Ravenna, in a social media post Friday morning. The critically acclaimed restaurant closed suddenly in June when the majority of Jordan’s staff walked out following a Seattle Times investigation that detailed the accounts of 15 women who accused Jordan of sexual misconduct and unwanted touching.
The Seattle Times investigation included four women who said Jordan groped them at work. One said Jordan put his fingers between her buttocks through her clothes during her shift and tried to kiss her while on a business trip. One said he touched her crotch, and another said he slapped her on the behind. A fourth woman said he massaged her waist. A fifth woman said Jordan, her boss, subjected her to an unwanted kiss outside of work. Their accounts indicated that the actions took place between 2012 and 2017.
Ten additional women said Jordan, as recently as 2019, made sexual comments or frequently touched them in unwanted ways.
On the same day the story was published, Jordan issued a statement via his social media platforms that included a denial. In early July, he deleted that statement and issued a second apology, writing “my initial response was rushed and filled with the obvious emotion of defending myself which was not my intention,” and acknowledged that it had lacked “depth, empathy, compassion and humility.”
By the fall, all apologies had been deleted from Jordan’s Instagram.
On Friday, seven months after closing his restaurant in June, Jordan announced via Instagram that he will be reopening Junebaby:
"As someone who has been taught to stay the course through all of life's obstacles, I've always kept moving, growing, and learning. I'll continue to do just that, but with a clear lens, and renewed purpose. The future is unknown, but i do know it's time to reopen Junebaby - a small, Black-owned family restaurant that is my livelihood an my purpose."
Jordan had announced in June he would be closing his first restaurant, Salare, citing issues stemming from the pandemic. The restaurant had been set to shutter permanently July 3, but closed the same day as Junebaby. Lucinda Grain Bar, Jordan’s boutique cocktail bar/lunch spot, had been closed since March 2020. An Instagram post from early June announced a wall separating Junebaby and Lucinda Grain Bar had been torn down, joining the two spaces, which would reopen for indoor dining together on June 16. Further plans for Lucinda have yet to be announced.
This story is developing and will be updated.
