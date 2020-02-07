In school we learned that the American system of government is based on a separation of powers between the executive and legislative branches, and that the legislative branch has the power of the purse. Violating that fundamental principle is what President Donald Trump did when he unilaterally refused to release congressionally approved funding to Ukraine.
Right now, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is ignoring that same principle. In November, the Seattle City Council included in the budget expanded funding ($3.5 million) for the widely acclaimed Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion Program (LEAD). During the budget process, the mayor opposed the LEAD expansion. After considering her objections, the council nevertheless approved the full funding. The mayor did not veto the budget. Instead, based on her same arguments, she has refused to sign the contracts necessary to transfer the money to the responsible agency.
If this is permitted to stand, the City Council’s role in determining Seattle’s budget is upended. Mayor Durkan should back off her position. If not, the council should do whatever is needed to restore the LEAD budget over the mayor’s objections. More than LEAD is at risk.
Jim Street, Seattle, former City Council member