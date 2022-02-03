What’s Happening Feb. 4-10
Come one, come all, to one of the Puget Sound’s biggest boat shows! The Seattle Boat Show is sailing into town Feb. 4 for its 75th anniversary.
The show began modestly in 1947 with only 13 marine dealers and 100 exhibitors on the shores of Lake Union. Today, it has grown into one of the largest boat shows in the country. The show, which will be held in person at Lumen Field Event Center and, for the first time, at Bell Harbor Marina, will feature 255 exhibitors with more than 800 new and brokerage boats through Feb. 12. It will also feature a collection of historical photos commemorating the 75th anniversary, plus seminars, special events and more.
George Harris, president and CEO of the Northwest Marine Trade Association, the Seattle Boat Show's owners and producers, describes the event as a family reunion, especially after the 2021 show was held virtually due to the pandemic.
"There have been generations of boating families coming to the Seattle Boat Show. … It's really fun to hear their boating stories like, 'I first came to the boat show with my grandfather in the ’50s,’ or, ‘My dad proposed to my mom at the boat show in 1983,’ " Harris said, adding that gathering in person once again is also an opportunity for business owners and exhibitors to reconnect with their customers.
With 72 hourlong seminars throughout the event, the Seattle Boat Show prides itself on the educational opportunities available to participants that are not often offered at other boat shows, Harris said. Seminar classes include topics like cruising in Mexico, anchoring basics, San Juan Island shrimping and more taught by "rock stars in the boating industry."
In addition to the seminar classes, the show also offers a deeper learning experience through "Boat Show University" webinars, "an in-depth, long-form seminar on selected topics," as Harris explains it.
New this year: All seminar classes will be recorded and uploaded online for those who cannot attend the show, and the videos will be available for three months after the show. Boat Show University webinars are also available live during the show in addition to the on-demand recordings.
"There's also an element of fun at the Seattle Boat Show. The Seattle Boat Show doesn't take itself too seriously," Harris said. "We have a history of always having something fun at the show, whether it's the world's largest sandcastle or the largest boat made out of Legos or something like that, so this year we're bringing in a mini golf course."
The inaugural Seattle Boat Show U.S.S. Open, a nine-hole putt-putt course, serves as an entertaining way for visitors to navigate the show and win raffle prizes. Visitors can also head into the Boaters Lounge to participate in the Long Putt Challenge on Feb. 4 and 11 to win gift certificates.
This year, the Seattle Boat Show will also host a selection of themed days. Women's Day is Feb. 7, and women can attend the show for free and enjoy a slate of seminars designed specifically for women by women boaters. Although dogs are welcome every day of the show at Bell Harbor Marina, on Feb. 10 visitors are encouraged to bring their furry friends indoors at Lumen Field Event Center. Owners can create custom engraved dog tags and enjoy a photo booth to enter the cover dog contest (the winning dog will be featured on the cover of a springtime issue of the 48° North sailing magazine). For those who arrive after 5 p.m., enjoy Yappy Hour and take home a doggy life vest courtesy of Connelly Watersports.
The Seattle Boat Show runs Feb. 4-12 at Lumen Field Event Center (800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle) and Bell Harbor Marina (2203 Alaskan Way, Seattle). A free shuttle runs continuously between both locations. The show is following Lumen Field’s health requirements at both show locations: full proof of vaccine for those over the age of 12 or negative coronavirus test within 72 hours; masks are required.
Tickets are $18 for adults (ages 17 and under are free). The seminar package (which includes nine days admission to the show, three-month access to the online seminar library and more) is $99. Find more information at: seattleboatshow.com
What else is happening
Here are some other events happening Feb. 4-10 in the Puget Sound area, including some events celebrating Black History Month. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, fill out the form at the bottom of the post. Please check event websites for more information, including coronavirus requirements.
Key'mon W. Murrah In Recital — Feb. 4
As part of Seattle Opera’s Black History Month celebration, Key'mon W. Murrah will perform a program of spirituals and African American art songs, including pieces by Duke Ellington, Moses Hogan, Jacqueline Hairston and more at 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets online; $35 ($25 for subscribers). 363 Mercer St., Seattle; 206-389-7676; seattleopera.org
A Proud Heritage: Exploring Your African American Roots — Feb. 5
Tacoma Family History Center hosts a hybrid day of workshops to explore African American roots and history 9 a.m.-2 p.m. A laptop, iPad or phone to work on in the classes is recommended. RSVP online; free. 5915 S. 12th St., Tacoma; tacomaaafhe.com
African American Culinary Heritage Plant-Based Cooking Class — Feb. 5
This Food for Life cooking class series debuts 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (and runs Saturdays through March 12). The series, taught by Shawnte'e Cotright, a Food for Life instructor based in Gig Harbor, will honor and explore the history of African American culinary traditions. The course will also help participants seeking to prevent or overcome high blood pressure, heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and other health conditions that disproportionately affect African Americans. Register online; free. pcrm.org
That Magnificent Mozart! — Feb. 6
The Everett Philharmonic Orchestra presents an afternoon of music by Mozart at 3 p.m. The performance begins with the overture from Mozart’s opera "The Abduction from the Seraglio." Then, musicians Michelle Rockwood and Tonya Harris will perform a special arrangement of Mozart’s Horn Concerto No. 3 in E-flat Major, followed by more selections. Purchase tickets online; prices vary. 2415 Colby Ave., Everett; 425-585-8975; everettphil.org
Highway 99 All Stars — Feb. 8-10
KBCS, KNKX, the Washington Blues Society and Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley welcome the Highway 99 All Stars, bringing deeply rooted rhythm and blues at 7:30 p.m. for three nights. Band members include Bob Corritore (harp), Lisa Mann (bass and vocals), Ben Rice (guitar and vocals), Robin Moxey (guitar and vocals), Jeff Conlin (keys) and Steve Sarkowsky (drums). Purchase tickets online; $26.50. 2033 Sixth Ave., Seattle; 206-441-9729; jazzalley.com
Flavors of Nigeria — Feb. 9
Join PCC and cooking instructor Lilian Agih Ryland for an introduction to authentic Nigerian cooking 6-8 p.m. Since moving to Seattle in 2014, Ryland has dedicated her time to sharing the flavors of Nigeria and West Africa with food lovers through her food company, Naija Buka. In this class, participants will learn to craft two hearty dishes characteristic of Nigerian cooking — coconut jollof rice and spicy pork stew — served with sautéed kale with peppers and onions. Register online; $80. 15840 First Ave. S., Burien; pccmarkets.com
Victorian Garden Mews: Sustainable Sites — Feb. 9
Bellevue Botanical Garden hosts a webinar with Margie Grace of Grace Design and Associates 7-8:30 p.m. The class will highlight Victorian Garden Mews, an infill project in Santa Barbara, California, that brings together a dense, sustainable, urban lifestyle without sacrificing luxury, comfort or a connection to the environment. Purchase tickets online; $10.50/members, $15/nonmembers. bellevuebotanical.org
The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis — Feb. 10
Seattle Theatre Group presents 15 jazz soloists and ensemble players lead by jazz legend Wynton Marsalis at 7:30 p.m. The orchestra will perform a vast repertoire ranging from original compositions to masterworks by Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Fletcher Henderson, Thelonious Monk, Mary Lou Williams and more. Purchase tickets online; $41.25-$121.25. 911 Pine St., Seattle; 206-682-1414; stgpresents.org
Arboretum Gala to Celebrate the “Art of Nature” — Feb. 10
The Arboretum Foundation will host its 34th annual gala and auction online to help raise funds for Washington Park Arboretum 6-7 p.m. The program will celebrate the art and beauty of the arboretum and explore how nature inspires artists, visitors and students to create and enhance a shared community. Enjoy surprise guests, performances, silent and live auctions and more. Register online; free. arboretumfoundation.org
