CJ Elleby and Noah Williams lingered for several long minutes while taking photos of the midcourt, snapping selfies and signing autographs with courtside fans.
Washington State’s 78-74 victory over Washington meant a lot to the Seattle natives who, along with Isaac Bonton, lead the way for the Cougars.
Elleby finished with a game-high 21 points, Bonton had 20 and Williams 15 for the WSU, which snapped a four-game losing streak and swept the regular-season series against their cross-state rival.
The Huskies overcame a 13-point deficit and had a chance to tie the game at the end, but Nahziah Carter’s jumper rattled out with eight seconds left.
Jaden McDaniels scored 19 points, Carter had 14 and Isaiah Stewart 10 for Washington, which fell to 13-16 and 3-13 in the Pac-12.
The Huskies trailed by 13 points at the break, but held the Cougars to 1-for-6 shooting to open the second half while going on a 17-4 run.
Carter drove past Elleby and sank a reverse layup despite being fouled to bring the Huskies all the way back and tie it up at 45-45 with 12:13 left.
McDaniels scored on a putback that gave the Huskies a 49-47 lead before the Cougars answered with a 14-2 run, which included three straight three-pointers (one from Elleby and two from Bonton).
Bonton drilled a long-range dagger near the WSU bench that gave the Cougars a 61-51 lead.
Down 66-53, coach Mike Hopkins switched to man-to-man defense, which sparked a 21-10 run and cut WSU lead to 76-74 with 18 seconds left.
After Carter’s missed jumper, Williams hit two free throws to seal the win.
The Cougars converted 23 of 27 free throws while the Huskies were 23 of 38 at the line.
For Senior Night, Hopkins rolled out an unconventional lineup that included three seniors in Sam Timmins as well as walk-ons Jason Crandall and Quin Barnard.
UW also started freshman forwards Stewart and McDaniels, who had been a reserve in the previous six games.
Despite the “one more year” chants from the UW student section, both star forwards, who are projected to go in the first round of the NBA draft this summer, likely made their final appearance at Alaska Airlines Arena.
Both teams jostled for control at the start, which included nine lead changes before Washington State went ahead 21-20 and finished the final eight minutes on a 20-8 run, including the final 10 points in the half.
Elleby capped the first-half scoring with a fast break dunk that gave the Cougars a 41-28 lead at the break.