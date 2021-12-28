Seattle police detectives are investigating after a bartender was assaulted Monday evening.
According to witnesses, the suspect attacked the bartender with a sharpened broomstick after she asked for proof of vaccination, police said.
Witnesses called 911 at 5:15 p.m. to report the attack on the bartender in the 500 block of King Street, police said on their blotter.
Medics treated the bartender for a laceration to her face, police said.
Police said the suspect was not found after a search of the area. Police believe the suspect may have boarded a light rail train and left the area.
Detectives are asking anyone with information in this case to call the police tip line at 206-233-5000.
