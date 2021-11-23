Thanksgiving in the Puget Sound region will likely be rainy and windy, and drivers traveling through mountain passes should prepare for wintry conditions, according to the National Weather Service.
Expect slightly warmer-than-usual temperatures and very wet days in the Seattle area through the weekend, weather service meteorologist Matthew Cullen said Tuesday morning.
Temperatures in the Seattle area are expected to be in the upper 40s and mid-50s during the day Tuesday and upper 30s to 40s overnight.
A winter weather advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Cascades above 3,500 feet, including at Stevens and Snoqualmie passes. An additional 3 to 5 inches of snow is possible in those areas, the weather service said, with drier conditions expected beginning Tuesday evening.
With snow already falling on Snoqualmie and Stevens passes, and the Stevens Pass Highway 2 roadway covered with ice, traction tires are advised on both passes.
Heavy rain is expected Wednesday night through Thanksgiving night as a front moves across the area, the weather service said, with showers tapering off Friday.
The strongest winds are forecast for western Whatcom and Skagit counties, as well as the San Juan Islands, with gusts of 25 to 40 mph predicted.
