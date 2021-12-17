Somehow, another year has passed, and we are once again approaching the holidays with the caution and hope requisite for living through a pandemic. But if there’s one thing that stays consistent in the Pacific Northwest, it’s that winter’s darkness and rain make for great reading weather. With the season of giving and sharing stories upon us, we asked Seattle-area readers of all ages about their holiday book traditions, and about the stories they return to at this time of year.
A 14-year-old holiday reading
Brad Craft, an 18-year bookseller at University Book Store, has done a public reading of Truman Capote’s “A Christmas Memory” every December for the last 14 years — the last two years on Zoom. Craft started the tradition after attending a similar reading in San Francisco.
“I think, in ‘A Christmas Memory,’ Truman Capote wrote an American holiday classic and a nearly perfect sentimental short story,” Craft said. “Sentiment need not be a bad thing, and done with delicacy and humor it can be a perfect form for reading aloud to an adult audience.”
Craft writes a new introduction every year and reads another story or poem as an encore. In recent years, he has often written a sentimental essay of his own to follow. He says he likes giving context to and personalizing the reading.
“The event has developed a loyal local following,” Craft said, “with many people returning annually, often bringing new listeners with them: guests from out of town, family and friends. A woman named Libby brings me homemade cranberry bread every year, and there are half a dozen people I know only because they come to the Christmas reading every year.”
As for his own traditions, Craft and his husband of 37 years, Allen Hicks, have their own special relationship to the Christmas holiday: work. Craft has worked in bookstores his entire adult life while Hicks is retired from the U.S. Postal Service, so they were rarely free. Even when the pandemic hit, things didn’t get more “normal” around the busy holiday.
“We used to host fairly large gatherings around Thanksgiving and Christmas, but the last two regular attendees among our circle of friends both died in 2019, and our biological families are far away; it is now just us,” Craft said. “He still cooks too much and I still eat too much, and frankly we are just grateful for the day off and the opportunity to spend it together.”
A new take on book bingo
Not everyone has a Christmas or holiday-specific book tradition in December. Local poet, organizer and educator Shelby Handler and their partner Bennie Gross started a book bingo two years ago that begins at the winter solstice and stretches to the spring equinox.
Inspired by Seattle Public Library’s Summer Book Bingo, the winter book bingo is informal but is gathering interest year by year. Handler and Gross come up with a bingo board with squares like “A book your ancestors would disapprove of,” “Reread a book you loved as a young person,” “A book about death and dying” and so on. Participants pitch in money to fundraise for organizations like Books to Prisoners, and to buy gift certificates to local bookstores as prizes. About 30 people participated last year, and the challenge culminated in a Zoom “share-out” where people shared a piece of art, a book report or any response to their experience.
“Both of us are Jewish,” Handler explained. “We organize by lunar and solar markers of the season.” Gross added that it’s interesting that winter is the time when days are actually getting longer, after the solstice. “We’re starting at the darkest time and light is coming in” as the reading bingo challenge progresses, Gross said. “It’s something to hold you in that time, a nice grounding and escape during hard times like winter.”
If you would like to play winter book bingo, email Handler at shelbyhandler@gmail.com.
Going rogue for holiday reading
Another annually anticipated literary holiday event is Town Hall’s Short Stories Live: Rogue’s Christmas. Short Stories Live is part of Town Hall’s year-round programming, but Rogue’s Christmas leans into the unconventional and spooky parts of the season. This year, contributors at the Dec. 12 reading included Kurt Beattie, Marianne Owen and Ken Workman, a Duwamish elder and descendant of Chief Seattle.
“Over the years, I’ve chosen stories from many different traditions — and actors most suited to tell them,” explained curator Jean Sherrard. “Perhaps the one element they share is a liminal discomfort with the most difficult season of the year; Yule logs and Christmas lights, lovely as they are, are meant for a single purpose, to ward off cold and darkness. We tell stories which embrace a long tradition of subversive irreverence, always sorely needed around the most delightful, miserable holiday.”
Sherrard says the stories act as a light in the darkness. “Well-told tales remind rogues like us that winter will eventually come to an end, that memory, imagination and tradition can provide warmth and inspiration enough to scribe another hopeful circle round the sun.”
The gift that keeps on giving: books
Several Seattle-area folks have less formal holiday reading rules, and instead recommended books they’ll be gifting (or treasuring themselves) this year.
Writer and educator Rasheena Fountain, a Master of Fine Arts candidate at the University of Washington, says books are especially important to her at the holidays. In recent years, she has treasured “Black Nature: Four Centuries of African American Nature Poetry,” edited by Camille T. Dungy.
“For some reason, autumn reminds me of poetry,” Fountain said. “This might be because my father kept a Robert Frost poetry collection on our coffee table, and I often read it.”
When fall gives way to winter, the seasonal, sentimental tie to reading remains.
“Giving and receiving books has long been a part of my holiday experience,” Fountain continued. “On Christmas morning as a child, I remember seeing books spread out next to the new toys that my brothers and I would receive.” Fountain has kept up the tradition with her daughter, who was gifted “Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl” and “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou for Christmas last year.
Ellie and Dylan Sites, ages 9 and 6, respectively, are sisters and elementary school students in Bothell. Both love reading and offered ideas for gifting books to kids.
Ellie gave two book recommendations for middle-grade readers: “The Ickabog” by J.K. Rowling and “My Diary from the Edge of the World” by Jodi Lynn Anderson. Ellie praised “The Ickabog” because the illustrations are ”hand-drawn drawings that kids sent in. Everyone has different points of view of what the characters look like.” She suggested “My Diary from the Edge of the World,” about a girl and her family traveling to great lengths to save her brother, for “people who like big journeys and magic.”
Dylan says her favorite books are the “Elephant & Piggie” titles, written and illustrated by Mo Willems. “I like that they solve problems, and there's always a funny, happy ending,” Dylan said. “I recommend it to kids who are just learning how to read and who like to laugh.”
Spencer Ruchti, author events manager at Third Place Books in Lake Forest Park, has his own holiday reading tradition. “Every year I read a few stories out of George Saunders’ 1996 collection ‘Civilwarland in Bad Decline,’” he said. “I don’t think this necessarily makes ‘Civilwarland’ a holiday book, but Saunders is always teaching us about empathy, and ‘Civilwarland’ is a book I can give to absolutely anyone in my life.” As for his own gifting traditions, Ruchti said he loves gifting books signed by authors who have visited the store.
Katie Howard, another book-loving Seattleite, is the president of KH Consulting, which helps individuals and organizations with creative projects and grant writing. She has specific book-giving traditions that she honors every year. “One of the ways I stay close to people who I don’t get to see very often is to gift them books I read that year and loved,” Howard says. “Giving those books as a gift is a way of revealing a little more about me to those I love. … Sharing that art with someone I love is kind of like getting to do that — and knowing the joy they might feel while they do.” This year she is gifting “White Magic” by Elissa Washuta, “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner, “Milk Blood Heat” by Dantiel W. Moniz and “Seeing Ghosts” by Kat Chow.
West Seattle resident Alayna Erhart has a different kind of holiday book tradition. Every year, she and a friend and fellow creative gift each other the same book and get together a month later to discuss it, bringing with them favorite passages and insights. “We consider ourselves book friends,” Erhart says. “She’s one of the people who reads as much as I do, and Christmas is a fun excuse to procure a book and share it with intention.” Last year, the pair read “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous” by Ocean Vuong, and this year they will read “What My Mother and I Don’t Talk About,” edited by Michele Filgate.
If you’re stressing about last-minute holiday shopping, let these stories be a reminder: The perfect gift is likely on the shelf of your neighborhood bookstore.
