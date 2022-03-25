On March 9, the Russian Army bombed a maternity hospital in Ukraine. News of the horrific event reverberated around the globe.
On the same day, Women in Black stood on the steps of Seattle City Hall holding 20 posters, each with the name of a person who had recently died unhoused. Lisa, Kerri and Tony died of hypothermia; Reno, Earl and Brent of homicide. Across the street, 25 Seattle police were conducting a “sweep.”
The bombing of the Ukrainian hospital affected mothers and their newborns, pregnant women about to give birth. Those targeted were not armed soldiers. They were in a state of vulnerability. Most were moved to safety in another facility.
In Seattle, the sweep involved 20 persons living on Fourth Avenue. Those targeted were not armed soldiers. They were in a state of vulnerability — poverty, addiction, hunger, danger. Hypothermia loomed. Police removed tents and belongings. According to the city’s shelter tracker, only four shelter beds were available the morning of the sweep.
The world is outraged by the bombardment of a maternity hospital in Ukraine. News reports of the sweep made no mention of how people without sleeping bags were going to keep warm or stay alive.
Ann Vander Stoep, Seattle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.