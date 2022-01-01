KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Mark Sears had 21 points as Ohio defeated Western Michigan 59-47 on Saturday.
Jason Carter had 17 points and eight rebounds for Ohio (10-2, 1-0 Mid-American Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Ben Vander Plas added seven rebounds. Ben Roderick had seven rebounds.
Lamar Norman Jr. had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Broncos (4-9, 0-2). Markeese Hastings added 14 rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.