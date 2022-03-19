DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Mark Sears made a layup with four seconds remaining to lead Ohio to a 65-64 win over Rice in the College Basketball Invitational first round on Saturday night.
The Owls were unable to get off a shot on their next possession.
Jason Carter had 26 points to lead the Bobcats.
Ben Vander Plas had 13 points for Ohio (25-9).
Carl Pierre had 20 points for the Owls (16-17). Travis Evee added 12 points. Chris Mullins had 11 points.
