The Coast Guard has joined the Everett fire and police departments in searching for a kayaker after finding an empty kayak Tuesday
off Jetty Island amid a storm bringing heavy rains and strong winds to the Puget Sound region.
Police received a call around 12:37 p.m.
from a kayaker who could be heard screaming for help through heavy wind, said Everett police Officer Kerby Duncan. The 911 dispatcher was unable to make out anything else, but police found the call was coming from the water off Jetty Island, he added.
Searchers found an empty kayak but did not find a kayaker about one hour after arriving, Duncan said.
Everett fire and police have two boats in the water as well as drones to help search for the kayaker, and the Coast Guard is using a helicopter, Duncan said.
The Snohomish County sheriff's Marine Unit and Tulalip police also joined the search for the missing kayaker, according to the Everett Fire Department.
This article will be updated. No other information was immediately available.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.