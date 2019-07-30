RENTON — The Seahawks might have had their first significant injury of training camp on Tuesday when defensive end L.J. Collier left practice with an apparent right ankle injury.
Collier, a first-round pick out of TCU, appeared to get tangled with right tackle Germain Ifedi during a play late in Tuesday's workout, the team's first practice in full pads.
Collier limped to the sideline with a trainer walking alongside, and was then carted back toward the locker room.
There was no immediate work on the severity of the injury.