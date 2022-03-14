The NFL free agent period is here.
Starting Monday at 9 a.m. teams can officially begin negotiating with impending unrestricted free agents, and many deals are likely to be struck quickly.
Starting Wednesday at 1 p.m., teams can officially sign those players.
Also, at any time in the process, teams can re-sign their own players.
Seattle has 15 impending free agents led by safety Quandre Diggs, left tackle Duane Brown, running back Rashaad Penny and cornerback D.J. Reed.
Linebacker Bobby Wagner, released last week, also is now a free agent and remains unsigned.
We’ll follow all the action here on our free agent tracker.
