Seattle Seahawks (1-0)


at Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1)

10 a.m. | Heinz Field | Pittsburgh

TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass

PREGAME

8:31 a.m. Seattle’s seven inactives for Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh include defensive end Ziggy Ansah, who will miss a second straight game while still working his surgically repaired shoulder into football shape.

Ansah signed a one-year deal worth a base value of up to $9 million last spring. It includes incentives of $93,750 for every game he is active.

Seattle’s other inactives include safety Tedric Thompson, who is battling a hamstring injury. Lano Hill is expected to start at safety in place of Thompson alongside Bradley McDougald.

The other five inactives are receivers Gary Jennings and David Moore, cornerback Neiko Thorpe, offensive lineman Joey Hunt and defensive tackle Poona Ford.

Ford has a calf injury, Thorpe a hamstring, Hunt a sprained ankle and Moore is still recovering from a broken humerus bone. Jennings is the only healthy scratch. — Bob Condotta

