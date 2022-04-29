RENTON — The Seahawks added to their pass rush with their first pick of the second day of the NFL draft Friday, taking Minnesota defensive end Boye Mafe.
Mafe was taken at pick No. 40, the first of two straight picks Seattle had in the second round.
The Seahawks had Mafe in for a private visit before the draft and the 6-4, 255-pounder is projected as a good fit as an outside linebacker in the 3-4 defense that Seattle now wants to run under new defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt.
“One of the most unique athletes in college football," Lindy’s wrote of Mafe who ran a 4.53 40 at the combine and had a 38-inch vertical leap.
Lindy’s, in fact, made a comparison of Mafe to Uchenna Nwosu, whom the Seahawks signed as a free agent last month as an outside linebacker/edge rusher.
Mafe had seven sacks last year as a senior at Minnesota.
Wrote NFL.com of Mafe in its scouting report: “Mafe's evaluation requires the evaluator to focus more closely on the flashes than just the play-to-play action. His combination of rare explosive measurables with average fundamentals could make for a perfect storm of rapid development once he gets focused skill work at the pro level. His footwork is average and he lacks desired instincts as a rusher, but pairing efficient hand work with twitchy upper-body power could turn him into a productive rush bully. He has the traits and toughness to develop into an above-average starter as a 4-3 base end.”
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.