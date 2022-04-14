In a move that had been expected since the end of the 2021 season, the Seahawks have reached an agreement to re-sign Geno Smith, a source confirmed to The Seattle Times.
Jordan Schultz of the Schultz Report was first to report the news.
Details of the contract were not immediately available.
It is the fourth straight year Smith has signed with the Seahawks.
But unlike the last three years, when Smith was signed to back up Russell Wilson, this time he is expected to compete with Drew Lock for the starting job with Wilson off to Denver.
The re-signing of Smith gives Seattle three QBs on its roster — Lock, Smith and Jacob Eason. Seattle is expected to acquire at least one more QB either via the draft, a signing or a trade.
Smith, 31, started three games for the Seahawks last season when Wilson was out with a middle finger injury, leading Seattle to a 1-2 record that included a 31-7 win over Jacksonville and three-point losses to the Saints and Steelers, the latter in overtime.
Smith completed 65 of 95 passes for 702 yards, five touchdowns and one interception and a passer rating of 103.0 that was almost the same as Wilson’s 103.1.
Those were the only three games any QB other than Wilson has started for Seattle since 2011.
Smith, a second-round pick of the Jets in 2013 out of West Virginia, has 34 career starts, going 13-21.
That includes a 12-18 record as the primary starter for the Jets in his first two seasons in the league in 2013-14.
Coach Pete Carroll said at the NFL league meetings last month the team hoped to re-sign Smith and said that if he did, he would likely enter the offseason atop the depth chart.
Carroll said then that Smith would be “kind of the leader" in the QB competition “because he’s been with us for so many years. He knows what’s going on."
At that time, Carroll pointed out Smith’s two losses were at home in tough weather conditions against the Saints and on the road against the Steelers and that Smith then went 20-24 with two TDs to lead the rout over Jacksonville in his last start before Wilson returned.
“Played almost a perfect game that day," Carroll said of the Jacksonville game, adding that once Smith finally got a chance to play for Seattle, “he took advantage of it."
Carroll then gave what sounded like something of a plea for Smith to hurry up and get a contract done.
“This is why it’s kind of ‘C’mon Geno, get it going (and re-sign),'" Carroll said of Smith having the chance to start. “But he’s got time. . … He’s a really tough, competitive kid, which we love. And the mentality. The players love him and he gets along with everybody, so if it all gets set up the way like it should happen it’s going to be a very competitive opportunity. … We’ll see if Geno can pull it off."
Smith was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Jan. 10 with a report from the Washington State Patrol stating he was traveling 96 mph on Interstate 90 before being pulled over. No charges have been filed.
But Carroll said that would not be a factor in the team’s decision to re-sign Smith.
A spokesman for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said recently the office was still waiting for blood test results from the State Patrol Crime Lab before making a filing decision.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.