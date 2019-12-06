Bob Condotta (6-3)
Seahawks 27, Rams 23. Can the Seahawks really run their road winning streak to seven games this season? At this point there really seems no reason to doubt. The Rams showed last week they are still a talented and dangerous team, and maybe the blowout of Arizona will have gotten Los Angeles back on track. But Seattle just seems to keep finding a way each week, and here’s to thinking Russell Wilson and company will do it again.
Adam Jude (11-1)
Seahawks 34, Rams 31. Trailing by two touchdowns early in the fourth quarter, Russell Wilson leads another furious charge, capped by a Jason Myers field goal in the final moments, giving the Seahawks an improbable win and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Larry Stone (8-4)
Seahawks 30, Rams 21. My new prognostication strategy is to just follow Adam Jude, who is 11-1 picking Seahawks games this year. Adam has Seattle winning on Sunday, so who am I to argue? Plus, the Seahawks are a flat-out better team than the Rams. That doesn’t mean they won’t falter on the road, especially after a short week, but Mr. Jude doesn’t think so, so I don’t either.
Matt Calkins (5-7)
Seahawks 24, Rams 21. Russell Wilson doesn’t seem to know how to lose when playing in prime time. And with the division title and potential No. 1 seed in the NFC in their sights, the Seahawks and their revitalized defense have everything to play for. Plus, the Seahawks have never lost this year when I’ve picked them, so please send thank you notes to mcalkins@seattletimes.com.
Condotta: 27-10 Seahawks
Jude: 27-16 Seahawks
Stone: 24-10 Seahawks
*Calkins: 21-14 Seahawks
Condotta: 24-20 Steelers
*Jude: 27-24 Seahawks
Stone: 20-17 Steelers
Calkins: 24-21 Seahawks
Condotta: 23-19 Seahawks
Jude: 17-16 Seahawks
Stone: 30-7 Seahawks
*Calkins: 21-20 Saints
*Condotta: 31-13 Seahawks
Jude: 24-16 Seahawks
Stone: 20-13 Seahawks
Calkins: 24-23 Cardinals
Condotta: 31-27 Seahawks
Jude: 38-35 Seahawks
*Stone: 30-27 Seahawks
Calkins: 27-24 Rams
Condotta: 30-23 Seahawks
Jude: 28-27 Seahawks
*Stone: 30-27 Seahawks
Calkins: 27-26 Browns
Condotta: DNP
Jude: 34-32 Ravens
Stone: 24-21 Seahawks
*Calkins: 26-24 Ravens
Condotta: DNP
*Jude: 31-21 Seahawks
Stone: 24-10 Seahawks
Calkins: 23-22 Falcons
Condotta: DNP
*Jude: 31-26 Seahawks
Stone: 30-27 Seahawks
Calkins: 24-14 Seahawks
Condotta: 28-17 49ers
*Jude: 27-26 Seahawks
Stone: 23-20 49ers
Calkins: 24-14 49ers
Week 11
BYE
Condotta: 24-20 Seahawks
*Jude: 21-20 Seahawks
Stone: 23-19 Seahawks
Calkins: 31-28 Eagles
Condotta: 27-24 Vikings
*Jude: 31-25 Seahawks
Stone: 27-23 Seahawks
Calkins: 27-24 Vikings
* = closest score