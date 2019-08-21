RENTON --- Surgery Tuesday on the right knee of prized Seahawks rookie receiver DK Metcalf found “minimal’’ damage, coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday.
And that left Carroll not ruling out that Metcalf could be available for the start of the regular season, but also not proclaiming that it will happen.
“We are going week-to-week and see what happens,’’ Carroll said in his first comments since Sunday's preseason loss at Minnesota. “There is no indication it is going to be a long return.’’
Carroll said the surgery revealed “minimal findings, so we have high expectations. We really don’t have any concern that he won’t get back soon.’’
Metcalf won’t play again in the preseason --- the fourth preseason game is now just eight days away --- with Carroll saying that one of the thoughts behind having surgery now was to take care of an issue (he didn’t specify exactly what it was) and recover during the final weeks of the preseason with a hope to be ready for the Sept. 8 opener against Cincinnati.
“Excited that we got it done,’’ Carroll said. “It was the kind of thing we could have put off but we wanted to use the time frame that we had available and hopefully it will work out just right for us.’’
Metcalf posted a picture of his leg on Instagram, apparently getting treatment at the VMAC on Wednesday.
Metcalf played the first half of the preseason opener against Denver with one catch for eight yards on four targets, just missing on two other potential long completions thrown by backup QB Geno Smith.
Metcalf practiced last week but as he continued to struggle with knee pain it was decided he would have surgery and hold him out against Minnesota Sunday.
Metcalf was taken in the second round of the draft and has been expected to play a major role in the team’s offense.
But he also has been regarded as needing some significant work to adjust to the NFL after playing just 21 games in college at Ole Miss, having missed 15 games due to injuries.
Carroll said that Metcalf has “shown us what he can do’’ but that he also could have used the additional practice heading into the regular season.
“Just the quantity of the reps, we will not be able to benefit from that,’’ Carroll said.
PAXTON LYNCH OUT AGAINST CHARGERS BUT GENO SMITH WILL PLAY
Carroll said backup QB Paxton Lynch, who was evaluated for a concussion following a hard hit to the head by Minnesota’s Holton Hill Sunday will be held out against the Chargers (Hill was ejected).
Lynch did not practice on Wednesday with Carroll saying he has a sore neck. Carroll seemed to indicate there was a chance Lynch could be medically cleared to return but said the team had already decided he will not play.
Instead, Geno Smith will serve as the backup behind Russell Wilson after recovering from surgery to remove a cyst on his knee that held him out against the Vikings.
“Geno needs to play a lot, so it will work out,’’ Carroll said. “But want to take care of Paxton. He took a nasty hit.’’
Seattle also still has J.T. Barrett on the roster to serve as the third QB this week.
SHAQUEM GRIFFIN, MARQUISE BLAIR ALSO STILL OUT
Two other high-profile young players --- linebacker Shaquem Griffin and safety Marquise Blair --- also missed practice on Wednesday as they continue to deal with injuries, though Carroll said each could be back soon, calling each “day-to-day.’’
Griffin did not make the trip to Minnesota while dealing with a bruised knee suffered in the opener at Denver
“His knee hasn’t responded yet,’’ Carroll said. “He had a pretty good day today.
Wasn’t quite as good this morning. He’s got a bruised knee that he’s just not quite back from yet.’’
As for Blair, he left Sunday’s game in the second half, carted off the field after initially being evaluated on the sidelines.
Carroll said Blair, a second-round pick out of Utah, tried to practice Wednesday but “just didn’t quite make it back. He tried and wasn’t able to go. So that’s a day-to-day thing.’’
If Blair can’t play Saturday, or is limited, that will open up even more of an opportunity for Lano Hill, who Carroll said is expected to play for the first time this preseason on Saturday against the Chargers. Hill returned to practice fully last week after recovering from hip surgery last January. But he was held out against the Vikings with an eye on returning against the Chargers.
Here are some other notes from practice:
--- Among players Carroll said are back on the field and will play this week are running backs J.D. McKissic and C.J. Prosise and receiver Amara Darboh. None have played yet this preseason.
---- Carroll said third-year defensive tackle Nazair Jones is dealing with a knee issue that he said is similar to tendinitis and the team is “addressing that this week’’ to see what to do next. “He’s been working hard to quite it down,’’ Carroll said. “It just hasn’t gone the way we wanted it to. … we’ll know more in the next couple of days. We are looking at him carefully.’’
--- Carroll said it remains unclear when first-round pick L.J. Collier will make it back from a high ankle sprain. Collier has yet to play in the preseason. Carroll said Collier is still not able to put full weight on the ankle and run while changing direction. “He’s just not ready where he can load up on it and change direction on it yet,’’ Carroll said.
--- Carroll said he hopes veteran left guard Mike Iupati returns soon from a calf issue. But if not, he said the Seahawks are comfortable using Ethan Pocic as the starter there when the regular season begins. Pocic has been the primary starter at that spot throughout camp --- and in both preseason games – with Iupati having done little after first battling a foot injury and then a calf issue.
--- Carroll said Jamar Taylor will open the week as the starter at the nickel corner spot but indicated the position remains wide open with Akeem King, Kalan Reed and Ugo Amadi also still in contention.