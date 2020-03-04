Lots of good questions about the Seahawks as free agency is now just two weeks away. So let's get to it.
A: Boy, that really seems like a lot to ask. As has been reported a few different times now this offseason, Clowney is going to want something in at least the $18-20 million range but will likely try to get $21 million. Can he? That's what we'll all finally find out in a few weeks.
Yannick Ngakoue, meanwhile, is likely to be tagged by Jacksonville, which would mean a $19.3 million salary in 2020 --- and unless he signs a long-term contract, that entire salary goes on the 2020 salary cap.
Taking on two huge contracts like that just doesn't seem real likely.
Also, the Jaguars are going to want a lot for Ngakoue, who has expressed his desire to get out of Jacksonville --- since he will likely be tagged, they don't have to rush into anything.
No doubt, Ngakoue is tempting --- he's only five months older than L.J. Collier and already has 36 sacks in four seasons with at least eight in each. He's also forced 14 fumbles, which is exactly as many as Cliff Avril forced in his Seahawks career.
(Though for a differing viewpoint on Ngakoue, there is this from Pro Football Focus noting he hasn't been great against the run --- something Pete Carroll cares about pretty greatly, if you haven't noticed --- and that he hasn't played as well the last two seasons).
But all of that also means he's going to be really attractive to every team out there. Pulling off both of those things just doesn't seem doable.
A best-case scenario for revamping the defensive end spot from this vantage point is getting one premier end --- re-signing Clowney, let's say --- and then signing another vet who would come more cheaply, maybe something like a return of Bruce Irvin, who made $4 million last year with Carolina on a one-year deal; getting another through the draft; and also making sure to re-sign Quinton Jefferson.
But then that also leaves the matter of Jarran Reed and the tackle spot --- Reed's starting point is likely to be $10 million or so.
That $44 million the Seahawks currently have in cap money won't buy everything.
A: You're right that the Seahawks suffered a significant number of injuries last season.
There are varying ways of trying to quantify the impact of injuries --- obviously, losing a starting quarterback is a bigger deal than a backup at another spot or something. But one way to do it is to simply count the number of games lost due to injury by active players on the roster, as ManGamesLost.com does. And by their calculations, no team in the NFL lost more man games played in 2019 than the Seahawks, with 275.
Carroll mentioned after the season that one of his big regrets of the year was the toll that injuries took, especially down the stretch with the running back spot, where the top three all suffered season-ending injuries in December.
But to your question about revamping the training staff, the Seahawks actually did that a year ago. Here's our story from almost exactly a year ago when the team announced some significant changes, including hiring Ivan Lewis (who had worked under Carroll at USC and came with Steve Sarkisian from USC to UW and then back to USC) as the new strength coach and David Stricklin as the new athletic trainer.
Seahawks GM John Schneider explained the changes at the time this way: "We're just trying to focus on getting better. Pete's always talked about doing it better than it's ever been done before. And so we went through that. We had a good evaluation of where we've been, regarding injuries and injury prevention. Again, that's our training staff, our strength and conditioning staff, sports science, we are trying to be the best we possibly can be.''
And at mid-season, Carroll spoke a couple of times enthusiastically about the change.
As every player will tell you, football is a 100 percent injury sport --- there is simply no way to play football and not get hurt. And the view here is that there's not much anyone can do about a player such as Penny tearing his ACL or Carson fracturing his hip.
It's also worth noting we're pretty much past the time when NFL teams make major changes to their coaching staff --- that typically happens within the first few weeks of the end of the season and almost always by the time of the combine, which was held last weekend. So I don't foresee any significant changes this year.
But the fact that they made significant changes a year ago shows Carroll and Schneider are not immune to switching things up if they see it and that they are always evaluating that aspect of their organization. And they'll obviously hope for better in the injury department in 2020.
A: I think there are three things at play here with why the team is strongly backing Flowers (which is a reference to comments Carroll made about him at the combine last week, notably saying "he should be ready to make a good step forward'' in 2020, seeming to imply that he'll stay in the role he's held the past two years at right cornerback):
1, He's a young player, entering his third season in the NFL and also just his third as a cornerback after playing safety at Oklahoma State. Seattle drafted him with the idea that he could make a good NFL cornerback and I think they have seen enough to not be ready to give up on that entirely just yet.
2, I think also that when they look at his overall year they think it's not as bad as just remembering the playoff games would suggest. Here's one stat to consider --- via Pro Football Reference, Flowers allowed a passer rating of 72.5 this season when targeted. Seattle's other starting corner, Shaquill Griffin, allowed a rating of 97.3. No doubt, passer rating --- and especially used to judge defense --- is a stat whose validity is hotly debated in the NFL analytic world, and it also measures just targets. And true, Flowers was targeted 101 times and Griffin just 77, which obviously indicates that teams more often saw reason to throw it in the direction of Flowers. But I think stats like that help illustrate why the Seahawks look at the whole of his season and don't think it was as bad as the ending made it appear.
3, Flowers is really cheap, and given Seattle's need to spend big in other areas, they are going to need a position where they aren't spending a ton of money. Flowers is entering the third year of a four-year deal that will pay him an average of $689,681. That makes him the second-lowest paid player who enters the 2020 season as a presumed starter other than Carson ($616,285). Seattle already has four position groups where it is currently in the top 10 in cap space allotted for 2020 including two on defense --- linebacker and safety. And as noted at the top, they are going to have to spend a lot to revamp the defensive line. Seattle currently has just $3.7 million committed to its corner spot, 30th in the NFL. It'd help Seattle greatly to be able to remain right around there to help out some of the other positions. Which is why I think you'll see Seattle draft a corner somewhere, and maybe bring in a veteran who won't cost much and throw them into the mix but probably not make a significant move otherwise.