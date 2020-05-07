For all the talk of how the 2020 NFL schedule might look different due to the novel coronavirus, when it was finally unveiled Thursday it looked pretty much like any other schedule. At least for the Seahawks.
Seattle will play four prime time games for the eighth straight year (and could get the maximum five later if one is flexed).
Seattle will open the season at Atlanta on Sept. 13 but will then open its home schedule the following week against the Patriots.
Here's the schedule, all times being Seattle time:
Sept. 13: at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
Sept. 20: vs. New England, 5:20 p.m.
Sept. 27: vs. Dallas, 1:20 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Miami, 10 a.m.
Oct. 11: vs. Minnesota, 5:20 p.m.
Oct. 18: Bye.
Oct. 25: at Arizona, 1:05, p.m.
Nov. 1: vs. San Francisco, 1:25, p.m.
Nov. 8: at Buffalo, 10 a.m.
Nov. 15: at Los Angeles Rams, 1:25 p.m.
Nov. 19: at Arizona, 5:20 p.m.
Nov. 30: at Philadelpha, 5:15,p.m.
Dec. 6: vs. New York Giants, 1:05 p.m.
Dec. 13: vs. New York Jets, 1:05 p.m.
Dec. 20: at Washington, 10 a.m.
Dec. 27: vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1:05, p.m.
Jan. 3: at San Francisco, 1:25 p.m.
Here's a breakdown of a few key items:
Seahawks will have 4 prime time games
This is one less than the maximum, but as noted flexing of games for TV purposes later can change how the season totals end up, or the order --- last year Seattle had a prime time game against at Philadelphia flexed to an afternoon start but then had a later game against the 49ers that had been set for the afternoon flexed to prime time, ending up with five.
Seattle has played five prime time games each of the last two seasons and has played at least four every year since 2013.
And yes, as many prime times the better for Seattle.
The Seahawks are 29-7-1 in prime time games since Pete Carroll arrived in 2010, though Seattle was "just'' 3-2n last year, losing each of its last two prime time games against the Rams and 49ers.
Seattle has 4 of the dreaded 10 a.m. starts
Given the results of the last few seasons this should no longer be the reason for worry that it has long been portrayed.
Seattle actually had five 10 a.m. starts last season and won all five, capping what has been a solid recent string in early starts. Seattle has actually won its last eight 10 a.m. starts and is 16-6 in its last 22.
Seattle's bye week is week 6
This is the earliest bye for Seattle since the 2017 season when it also fell on week six.
Bye week. Seattle had its bye week last year in week 11. In 2018 it was in week six, following the trip to London to play the Raiders.
But whenever the bye weeks they have been good for Seattle in recent seasons -- Seahawks 7-3 in bye weeks under Carroll and have won their last four.
Preseason schedule set
The Seahawks also announced their preseason schedule, though for now it's just the weeks the games will be held with specific dates later:
Aug. 13-17: vs. Raiders.
Aug. 20-20: at Houston Texans.
Aug. 27-30: vs. Los Angeles Chargers.
Sept. 3-4: at Minnesota.