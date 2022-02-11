In a few moves revealed Friday, the Seahawks appear to have finished out their defensive coaching staff while also making a major change to their offensive side
Seattle has reportedly fired offensive line coach Mike Solari, a source confirmed to the Seattle Times.
He is expected to be replaced with Andy Dickerson, who came to the Seahawks last year from the Rams and spent the 2021 season as the run game coordinator. Bally Sports first reported the firing of Solari.
Seattle has also hired Sean Desai, expected to be hired as as associate head coach and defensive assistant. He is expected to join with Karl Scott, who is expected to be hired as defensive passing game coordinator, as Seattle remains the defense following the firing of defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr.
The NFL Network first reported Seattle’s hiring of Desai.
The Seahawks already promoted Clint Hurtt as defensive coordinator.
Norton was fired in the wake of the Seahawks struggling on defense in the 2021 season, finishing 28th in the the league in yards allowed.
Solari had been with the Seahawks since 2018, replacing Tom Cable.
Dickerson came to Seattle last year along with Shane Waldron to remake the offensive staff in the wake of the firing of coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.
Desai and Hurtt spent two years working alongside each other with the Bears under Vic Fangio and coach Pete Carroll is hoping to meld aspects of Fangio's defense with his own as Seattle attempts to revive the defense.
This story will be updated.
