The Seahawks move this week to claim Josh Gordon speaks to how intently the team is still trying to improve its receiving corps, especially in the wake of the 49ers' trade for Emmanuel Sanders.
Seattle's efforts to beef up the weapons around quarterback Russell Wilson included continuing to monitor the situation with free agent Antonio Brown, according to a report Sunday from Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Brown is currently a free agent after being released by the Patriots in September in the wake of accusations of sexual assault.
Interestingly coach Pete Carroll had said after the Patriots released Brown that the Seahawks were no longer interested in him after having acknowledged that the Seahawks were interested in Brown when he was initially released by the Raiders.
"We're pretty well set right now,'' Carroll said in September after Brown was released by New England.
But ESPN reported, and one source confirmed to the Times, that the Seahawks were continuing to at least do their "due diligence'' on Brown's situation before claiming Gordon. And ESPN reported the Seahawks could still be interested in Brown later. The NFL is currently investigating the accusations made of Brown and ESPN reported that it's uncertain when the league will make a decision on his status.
With just seven games remaining after Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, such a ruling may not come in time for this year.
And the acquisition of Gordon off of waivers may also fill Seattle's receiving needs for now.
But the claim of Gordon makes clear that Seattle would like to beef up a receiving corps that has been pretty top heavy with Tyler Lockett (46) and DK Metcalf (23) the only two receivers with more than 14 catches aside from injured tight end Will Dissly (23) and running back Chris Carson (22).
Gordon was not active for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay but is expected to make his Seattle debut next Monday against the 49ers.
Seattle currently has eight receivers on its roster but two are rookies who have either not played or played sparingly and have yet to make a catch --- fourth-round pick Gary Jennings and seventh-rounder John Ursua. Both were also again inactive for Sunday's game.
Seattle has struggled to find a consistent third receiver this season to work alongside Metcalf and Lockett as Jaron Brown has 14 receptions for 205 yards but also has had a few costly drops, while third-year vet David Moore battled an early shoulder injury and has eight catches this year for 121 yards.
Wilson is in the midst of a season in which he is among the leaders for the MVP award, with 17 touchdowns against just one interception.
But Seattle also continues to run it more than just about any team in the NFL, passing on 51.73 percent of plays, the fourth-lowest percentage in the league.
The 49ers rank at the bottom of the pass ratio, throwing it just 44 percent. But the addition of Sanders provided a notable boost to San Francisco's passing game which helped result in four TD passes for Jimmy Garoppolo in a win Thursday at Arizona that kept SF essentially two games ahead of the Seahawks in the NFC West ahead of a showdown next week in Santa Clara,