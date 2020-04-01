While the Jadeveon Clowney turned well into its third week Wednesday, the Seahawks made another move to short up their ailing pass rush.
And they again did so by calling back a member of the 2013 Super Bowl team --- Benson Mayowa.
Mayowa agreed to terms on a contract with Seattle Wednesday afternoon, as confirmed by his agent, David Canter. The NFL Network reported Mayowa agreed to a one-year deal that includes $3 million fully guaranteed and could go over $4 million with incentives.
Seattle earlier agreed to terms with Bruce Irvin, also on a one-year deal. Each are players who have substantial experience not only playing in Seattle's system with the Seahawks but also with other teams (Mayowa, like Irvin, also has been with the Raiders when current Seattle defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr., was the DC there).
Mayowa had seven sacks last season in 15 games on just 302 snaps. As with the 8.5 sacks that Irvin had with Carolina, that's a total that dwarfs anyone on Seattle's roster a year ago --- Rasheem Green led the Seahawks with four while Clowney had three.
And the 15.5 that Mayowa and Irvin had is more than half of the 28 that the Seahawks had as a team, a total that ranked tied for the second-fewest in the league (only Miami had fewer, with 23).
Mayowa initially made the Seattle roster in 2013 as an undrafted free agent out of Idaho, having originally caught the team's eye with his performance as a tryout player in the team's rookie minicamp.
But playing behind a stacked defensive line and on one of the better defenses in NFL history, Mayowa saw little playing time, with just 24 snaps in two games, making two tackles.
He was then waived by Seattle in the initial roster cutdown to 53 players before the 2014 season and then claimed by the Raiders.
He spent two years with the Raiders, two with Dallas, one with Arizona and then went back to Oakland last year.
And while he has never been an official full-time starter for any team, he has made an increasing impact in recent seasons with six sacks with Dallas in 2016, four with Arizona in 2018 and then a career-high seven last season.
The signing of Mayowa doesn't appear to preclude that the Seahawks could still bring in Clowney. But it does appear to indicate that the Seahawks are ready to make sure they have the defensive line pieces they need in 2020 whether or not they keep Clowney.
Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that "the door isn’t closed in Seattle on Jadeveon Clowney, but the couldn’t wait any longer to start adding potential replacements.''
Seattle also earlier in free agency re-signed tackle Jarran Reed, and the Seahawks also return the likes of Green, L.J. Collier and Branden Jackson (who was tendered as a restricted free agent) at the end spots.
https://twitter.com/davidcanter/status/1245490751330496514