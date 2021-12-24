Bob Condotta (7-7)
Seahawks 19, Bears 9: Call this the Tight Turnaround Bowl (hey, that’s better than a lot of bowl game names), with both teams coming off short weeks and tough losses. Seattle had one fewer day of rest but doesn’t have to travel. And yes, it may snow. Who knows who that will favor, but the last time there was a real snow game at home was in 2008 when Seattle beat the Jets 13-3 in the season finale. Snow or no snow, Seattle gets the W.
Adam Jude (8-6)
Seahawks 19, Bears 17: It's hard to know what to expect from the Seahawks now that they really don't have anything to play for. And it's even harder to figure out what to expect from this Seahawks offense. At the very least, Russell Wilson will be better than he was Tuesday night in L.A., which should be enough against the Bears.
Larry Stone (6-8)
Seahawks 22, Bears 15: As dreary as the Seahawks’ season has been, Chicago’s has been worse. After a promising but misleading 3-2 start, the Bears have lost eight of their past nine games. With Seattle’s playoff hopes extinguished, this game will be a good test of Pete Carroll’s insistence that the Seahawks can still find something to play for.
Matt Calkins (9-5)
Seahawks 21, Bears 14: Seattle might not have much to play for — in fact, losing might better set it up for the future — but there’s still enough pride and talent in that locker room to overcome a struggling Bears team at Lumen Field.
Week 15 (Rams 20, Seahawks 10)
Condotta: Rams 28, Seahawks 23
Jude: Rams 28, Seahawks 24
Stone: Seahawks 23, Rams 20
Calkins: Rams 21, Seahawks 17*
Week 14 (Seahawks 33, Texans 13)
Condotta: Seahawks 27, Texans 10
Jude: Seahawks 34, Texans 13*
Stone: Seahawks 24, Texans 7
Calkins: Seahawks 24, Texans 17
Week 13 (Seahawks 30, 49ers 23)
Condotta: 49ers 21, Seahawks 16
Jude: 49ers 24, Seahawks 20*
Stone: 49ers 23, Seahawks 10
Calkins: 49ers 21, Seahawks 14
Week 12 (WFT 17, Seahawks 15)
Condotta: Seahawks 21, WFT 16
Jude: Seahawks 24, WFT 17
Stone: WFT 27, Seahawks 20*
Calkins: Seahawks 24, WFT 21
Week 11 (Cardinals 23, Seahawks 13)
Condotta: Cardinals 23, Seahawks 19*
Jude: Seahawks 17, Cardinals 16
Stone: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 17
Calkins: Cardinals 27, Seahawks 24
Week 10 (Packers 17, Seahawks 0)
Condotta: Packers 26, Seahawks 20*
Jude: Seahawks 31, Packers 30
Stone: Packers 24, Seahawks 21
Calkins: Packers 28, Seahawks 21
Week 9 — bye
Week 8 (Seahawks 31, Jaguars 7)
Condotta: Seahawks 26, Jaguars 21
Jude: Seahawks 23, Jaguars 16*
Stone: Seahawks 20, Jaguars 13
Calkins: Seahawks 20, Jaguars 16
Week 7 (Saints 13, Seahawks 10)
Condotta: Seahawks 24, Saints 16
Jude: Saints 28, Seahawks 24
Stone: Seahawks 24, Saints 21
Calkins: Saints 24, Seahawks 21*
Week 6 (Steelers 23, Seahawks 20, OT)
Condotta: Steelers 31, Seahawks 21
Jude: Steelers 24, Seahawks 21*
Stone: Steelers 30, Seahawks 21
Calkins: Steelers 30, Seahawks 20
Week 5 (Rams 26, Seahawks 17)
Condotta: Seahawks 24, Rams 20
Jude: Seahawks 34, Rams 33
Stone: Seahawks 27, Rams 21
Calkins: Rams 27, Seahawks 24*
Week 4 (Seahawks 28, 49ers 21)
Condotta: 49ers 27, Seahawks 21
Jude: Seahawks 31, 49ers 27*
Stone: 49ers 28, Seahawks 19
Calkins: 49ers 28, Seahawks 24
Week 3 (Vikings 30, Seahawks 17)
Condotta: Seahawks 31, Vikings 27
Jude: Vikings 28, Seahawks 27*
Stone: Seahawks 27, Vikings 24
Calkins: Seahawks 30, Vikings 23
Week 2 (Titans 33, Seahawks 30, OT)
Condotta: Seahawks 34, Titans 23*
Jude: Seahawks 37, Titans 24
Stone: Seahawks 28, Titans 20
Calkins: Seahawks 24, Titans 21
Week 1 (Seahawks 28, Colts 16)
Condotta: Seahawks 24, Colts 20
Jude: Seahawks win (no score predicted)
Stone: Seahawks win (no score predicted)
Calkins: Seahawks win (no score predicted)
* — closest score
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.