INDIANAPOLIS -- Chris Carson will “absolutely’’ be ready for the start of the 2020 regular season, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday.
Rashaad Penny, though, might not be.
As for Marshawn Lynch, who came back to fill in for the injured Carson and Penny late in the 2019 season?
Well, Carroll and general manager John Schneider weren’t ruling out another Beast Mode attack down the line.
“We’ll see," Carroll said. “You never know."
All of that makes running back one of the most intriguing positions for the Seahawks as they enter the heart of the offseason.
Penny, the team’s 2018 first-round pick, is rehabbing from an ACL injury (as well as some other damage to his knee) suffered in a game on Dec. 8 against the Rams in Los Angeles.
Carroll said Penny is “ahead of schedule’’ but also said “it would be an extraordinary accomplishment’’ if Penny was ready for the start of training camp.
Carroll said that likely means a stint on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list for Penny when camp begins. That’s not as ominous as it may sound --- players put on the PUP list when camp begins can be called off of it at any time.
Carson, meanwhile, is rehabbing from a hip fracture suffered on Dec. 22 against Arizona. Carson, who has topped the 1,00-yard mark each of the last two seasons, is not having surgery with the injury instead healing on its own. But that means that for now, Carson isn’t doing much.
“It’s an injury that takes time,’’ Carroll said. “It’s serious because it’s a hip, but it’s not serious in that we know what’s gonna happen. It’s not displaced or any of that kind of stuff. We just need to wait it out, which is really hard for Chris because he’s a workout maniac and loves to be in the weight room and all that. He’s doing the best he can and he’s done everything he can possibly do and we’re just hoping he just doesn’t overdo it, so we’re trying to monitor that. But we’re counting on a full recovery. He should be ready to go.’’
Carroll said the team will be carful with both Carson and Penny as they return which probably points to neither doing much of anything --- if anything at all --- in the preseason.
But that means somebody will have to get a lot of work in camp and in preseason games and at the moment there aren’t a lot of options --- the only other running back who played last season who is currently under contract is Travis Homer.
C.J. Prosise, who also suffered a season-ending injury against Arizona, is an unrestricted free agent as are Lynch and Robert Turbin, who were each signed before the final regular season game against the 49ers.
“We’ve got some spots available for guys to compete for,’’ Carroll said. “So we’ll see how that goes.”
Could Lynch really be an option? Well, at age 34 next fall he wouldn’t be one to take a bunch of carries in the preseason --- most likely is that he'd again be kept on "retainer'' and called upon if needed, and it still seems most logical that his playing days are over.
But then, Lynch has made a career of defying logic.
“I don’t know that,’’ Schneider said when asked if Lynch’s return a year ago felt like the end of his career. “We’ll see how the offseason goes.’’
Maybe Carroll and Schneider just don’t want to shut any doors after surprisingly re-opening one last year for Lynch, who gained 34 yards on 12 carries in one regular season game and 33 on 18 in the playoffs while scoring four touchdowns.
“I’m not going to rush him back to the offseason, that’s for sure,’’ Carroll added with a smile after saying that maybe Lynch’s playing days aren’t through just yet. “It’s never been one of his strengths.”
Lynch or no Lynch, expect Seattle to make some additions to its running back corps over the next few months.
Here’s more of what we learned about the Seahawks Tuesday:
No limit to Olsen-Wilson pairing, Will Dissly recovering well
Carroll and Schneider each waxed with predictable enthusiasm about the signing of veteran tight end Greg Olsen to a one-year deal worth up to $7 million.
“We are very fortunate to have him,’’ Carroll said.
Each also noted how avidly Russell Wilson pushed for the signing, while also noting that this isn’t really anything new for Wilson, who has never been shy about offering his input.
Carroll, though, said the personal connection that Wilson and Olsen already seem to have should only help Olsen’s transition on the field in the fall.
“I don’t think there is any ceiling we should put on their ability to get together,’’ Carroll said. “I’m really excited about that.’’
As he is about the entire tight end corps.
The signing of Olsen has been viewed as giving Seattle another option should Will Dissly have any setbacks in his recovery from an Achilles injury.
But both Carroll and Schneider confirmed that they expect Dissly to be ready when the regular season begins.
“I don’t know why he wouldn’t be,’’ Schneider said. “I don’t have a reason to say that he wouldn’t be at this point. But he’s doing a great job with his rehab.’’
Dissly was so excited about the addition of Olsen that he agreed to give Olsen his number 88 jersey, with Olsen giving a donation to a charity of Dissly’s choice.
Schneider also said the team hopes to re-sign veteran Luke Willson, who was brought back early in the season and helped fill the void after the loss of Dissly, while Carroll also indicated the team has high hopes next year for Jacob Hollister, who is a restricted free agent.
“We have a lot of choices,’’ Carroll said.
Britt “looks good’’ in return from knee surgery, Jamarco Jones has shoulder surgery
Carroll said center Justin Britt, who suffered an ACL injury at Atlanta on Oct. 27, appears to be recovering well.
“He looks real good,’’ Carroll said. “I’ve seen him a number of times coming through the building, and all. His attitude and...I know I’m hearing of the work ethic he’s putting forth is exactly what we would hope for right now. He is doing great. He is going to come roaring back from this surgery.”
Britt is entering the final season of his contract due to pay him a base salary of $8.25 million with a cap hit of $11.4 million and that combined with his injury has led to some speculation about his future. But Carroll’s comments seem to indicate the team expects Britt back in 2020. Britt was replaced the rest of the season by Joey Hunt, who is now a free agent.
Carroll also revealed that Jamarco Jones, who started three games last year at guard and tackle and two more in the playoffs, recently had shoulder surgery.
“He’s got to come back strong from that, which he’s working on all the way and should,’’ Carroll said.
Assuming he does, then Jones could be viewed by the team as an option at left guard if veteran free agent Mike Iupati is not re-signed.
Jones was drafted in 2018 out of Ohio State viewed mostly as a tackle and didn’t play guard until he was forced to last season due to injuries, filling in for right guard D.J. Fluker at midseason and then at left guard for Iupati in the playoffs.
“Jamarco did a nice job for us, he really did,’’ Carroll said. “He surprised us a little bit that he would be so comfortable playing guard, particularly on the right side cause he’d been a left side guy and left tackle for most of his playing time. … We’re counting on him to be very versatile and very much a part of the competition for all the play time.’’