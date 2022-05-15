Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel
2. Book of Night, Holly Black
3. When Women Were Dragons, Kelly Barnhill
4. Time Is a Mother, Ocean Vuong
5. The Candy House, Jennifer Egan
6. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
7. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt
8. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles
9. The Diamond Eye, Kate Quinn
10. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
3. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner
4. This Will Not Pass, Jonathan Martin, Alexander Burns
5. The Complete Maus, Art Spiegelman
6. Half Baked Harvest Every Day, Tieghan Gerard
7. Atomic Habits, James Clear
8. Freezing Order, Bill Browder
9. Mi Cocina, Rick Martínez
10. The Wok, J. Kenji López-Alt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.