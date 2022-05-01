Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel
2. Fevered Star, Rebecca Roanhorse
3. Time is a Mother, Ocean Vuong
4. The Candy House, Jennifer Egan
5. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles
6. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus
7. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
8. French Braid, Anne Tyler
9. Bewilderment, Richard Powers
10. The Diamond Eye, Kate Quinn
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
2. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner
3. Lessons from the Edge, Marie Yovanovitch
4. Half Baked Harvest Every Day, Tieghan Gerard
5. Bittersweet, Susan Cain
6. Freezing Order, Bill Browder
7. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones
8. The Wok, J. Kenji López-Alt
9. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
10. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.