Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel
2. Time is a Mother, Ocean Vuong
3. The Diamond Eye, Kate Quinn
4. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
5. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus
6. French Braid, Anne Tyler
7. The Candy House, Jennifer Egan
8. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr
9. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles
10. Call Us What We Carry, Amanda Gorman
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
3. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner
4. Half Baked Harvest Every Day, Tieghan Gerard
5. Still Just a Geek, Wil Wheaton
6. Atomic Habits, James Clear
7. The Wok, J. Kenji López-Alt
8. Bittersweet, Susan Cain
9. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones
10. The Dawn of Everything, David Graeber, David Wengrow
