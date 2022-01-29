CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — DQ Nicholas and Eric Reed Jr. scored 18 points apiece as Southeast Missouri topped Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 85-77 on Saturday.
Chris Harris added 17 points and six assists for the Redhawks. Nana Akenten had 11 points and seven rebounds for Southeast Missouri (9-12, 4-4 Ohio Valley Conference).
Ray'Sean Taylor had 25 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars (7-14, 1-7), who have now lost six straight games. Courtney Carter added 15 points. DeeJuan Pruitt had 14 points and seven rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.