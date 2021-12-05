STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Paul Scruggs scored 19 points, Colby Jones added 17 points and 12 rebounds and Xavier defeated Oklahoma State 77-71 on Sunday in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.
The Musketeers won despite making one field goal in the final 6:45, a period in which they made 10 of 12 free throws. After Jones scored a second-chance layup for a 64-55 lead, Xavier was able to milk the lead from the line and his 3-pointer with 54 seconds left gave the Muskeeters a 76-66 lead.
Oklahoma State suffered through a five-minute scoreless drought as a 58-55 deficit ballooned to 66-55 before Woody Newton made a 3-pointer to draw the Cowboys within eight. Xavier, however, continued to hit its free throws and finished 23 of 31 from the line.
Avery Anderson scored 26 points for Oklahoma State, which shot 42% for the game and made only 7 of 26 3-pointers.
Nate Johnson added 15 points for Xavier (7-1) and Williams scored 11 for Oklahoma State (6-3).
It was the first meeting between the teams.
