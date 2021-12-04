DALLAS (AP) — Kendric Davis scored 21 points, Zach Nutall added 20, and SMU scored 56 after halftime to beat Vanderbilt 84-72 on Saturday night.
The Mustangs went into the half down 40-28, but turned it around after the break, with an 11-0 run that featured a 3-pointer and layup by Nutall and a layup and a pair of free throws from Emmanuel Bandoumel to reduce Vanderbilt's lead to one.
Kendric Davis made a 3 and followed with a layup for a 51-47 lead with 14:19 remaining and SMU (7-3) proceeded to extend the lead from there. Scotty Pippen Jr. made a 3, reducing Vanderbilt's deficit to 56-50 with 12:02 left before the Commodores (5-2) went almost four minutes without scoring.
Vanderbilt made 15 of 29 shot attempts in the first half compared to 8 for 33 after halftime. SMU went from 11 for 33 in the first to 19 for 30 in the second half.
Nutall's 3 with 6:56 left before halftime gave SMU a 26-25 lead before the Commodores closed the half by outscoring SMU 15-2 which included a 9-0 run.
Pippen scored 29 points for Vanderbilt and Jordan Wright had 14 points with 12 rebounds.
