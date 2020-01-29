Washington vs. Arizona
Time: 6 p.m. PT Thursday
Where: Alaska Airlines Arena (Capacity: 9,268)
TV: ESPN2 (Dave Pasch and Bill Walton)
Radio: KOMO 1000 AM & 97.7 FM (Tony Castricone and Jason Hamilton)
Records: UW (12-9, 2-6 Pac-12); Arizona (13-6, 3-3)
Projected starting lineups:
Arizona
Player … Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG
G Nico Mannion … 6-3 … Fr. … 14.1 … 2.5 … 5.8
G Dylan Smith … 6-5 … Sr. … 8.8 … 2.6 … 1.2
G Josh Green … 6-6 … Fr. … 12.2 … 4.8 … 2.4
F Stone Gettings … 6-9 … Sr. … 5.1 … 2.8 … 0.6
F Zeke Nnaji … 6-11 … Fr. … 16.9 … 8.7 … 1.0 (blocks)
UW
Player … Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG
G Jamal Bey … 6-6 … So. … 5.6 …. 2.1 … 1.6 (steals)
G Nahziah Carter … 6-6 … Jr. … 12.5 … 5.3 … 1.5 (steals)
F Hameir Wright … 6-9 … Jr. … 5.3 …. 4.5 … 2.1
F Jaden McDaniels … 6-9 … Fr. … 12.6 …. 6.1 … 2.1
F Isaiah Stewart … 6-9 … Fr. … 18.2 … 8.9 … 2.2 (blocks)
Coach: Sean Miller is the longest tenured coach in the Pac-12 who has compiled a 277-95 record during his 11 years (2009-present) with the Wildcats. Prior to Arizona, he spent five years (2004-09) at Xavier and had a 120-47 record. Miller is 397-142 for a .737 winning percentage during his 16-year coaching career. He’s made 11 NCAA tournament appearances, seven trips to the Sweet 16 and four Elite Eights.
Preseason prediction: Arizona was picked third in the Pac-12 preseason media poll.
Series: Arizona leads 52-30 in a series that began in 1964. Prior to winning the past two meetings, the Huskies had lost eight straight to the Wildcats.
Last meeting: Matisse Thybulle had 15 points, five blocked shots and five steals to lead Washington in 67-60 win over Arizona at Alaska Airlines Arena on Feb. 7, 2019.
Previous game: Arizona built a 22-point lead midway in the second half, but fell apart in the final minutes of a 66-65 loss at Arizona State.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
- Freshman forward Zeke Nnaji is shooting 65.3% from the floor, which ranks ninth nationally. He's posted a double-double performance in six of his last eight games and has eight for the season. Nnaji is projected as a mid-first round pick in the NBA draft.
- Freshman guard Nico Mannion is second in the Pac-12 with 110 assists this season and 5.8 assists per game. He's the eighth UA freshman to register 100 assists in a season, the first since Jerryd Bayless (2008). Mannion is also averaging 5.0 rebounds in his last three games. Mannion is projected as a lottery pick in the NBA draft.
- Freshman guard Josh Green leads the team with 28 steals and ranks 11th in the Pac-12 in steals per game (1.5). The Sydney, Australia native also has 12 double figure scoring games. Green is projected as a lottery pick in the NBA draft.
OVERVIEW
- Arizona has a potent offense that's scoring 80.7 points per game this season, the 16th-most in the country this season and tops in the Pac-12. The Wildcats are also outscoring teams by an average of 15.0 points per game, the eighth-best margin in the country, and would rank ninth in school history.
- The Wildcats' average of 16.5 assists per game ranks 17th nationally and the 1.37-to-1 assist/turnover ratio is 11th in the country. Those marks are also tops in the Pac-12.
- Arizona is winless in its past five games away from home and 1-5 in games decided by five points or fewer.
- Arizona ranks 10th in the latest NET ranking (best in Pac-12) and has a strength of schedule that ranks fourth.