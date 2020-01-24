As our reporters explore this session's education legislation, others around the state, including student journalists, are looking into everything from religious education to teens on Tinder.
Supreme Court hears case on state-funding of religious schools
Should taxpayer money be allowed to go to religious schools? That’s the question before the U.S. Supreme Court. Groups are challenging a Montana constitutional amendment that prohibits state aid of all types for religious education. This NPR story delves into the history of such provisions and reports this ruling would affect 38 states with “no-aid” provisions.
New nutrition standards for school meals
The Trump administration is proposing to roll back school nutrition standards championed by former First Lady Michelle Obama. According to the New York Times, the new standards give schools more choices for what counts as a vegetable or a snack and offer more flexibility in deciding how much fruit to include with breakfasts. Food companies like the proposals, nutritionists don’t. The Agriculture Department will start accepting public comments later this month.
Teacher, I have to use the bathroom…
In this student article from the Arlington High School Eagle, the writer examines a standard school rite of passage: carrying objects that literally give a right to passage down the hallway. As this student reports, the required hall pass can be innocuous or inane depending on the teacher.
Teens on Tinder
First off, no, teens under 18 are not legally supposed to be on the dating app, Tinder. But this opinion piece from Sehome High School in Bellingham explores why some are testing it out anyhow. Reasons ranged from wanting to meet new people to being curious about the experience. One teacher’s advice for underaged users: “Stop it right now. You are not ready and when you get older, use a more appropriate website.”