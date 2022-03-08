NEW YORK (AP) — 5Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Mandiant Inc., down 45 cents to $22.04.
Alphabet subsidiary Google is buying the cybersecurity firm for $5.4 billion
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc., up $2.08 to $101.58.
The sporting goods retailer raised its profit forecast for the year.
Dollar Tree Inc., up $5.94 to $146.80.
The discount chain named a new executive chairman and five new independent directors to its board following pressure from activist investor Mantle Ridge.
AZZ Inc., down $1.02 to $49.
The electrical equipment maker is buying Sequa’s Precoat Metals business division for just under $1.3 billion.
Desktop Metal Inc., up 41 cents to $3.95.
The 3D printing systems company gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast.
Fulgent Genetics Inc., up $4.80 to $54.65.
The maker of gene testing technology announced a $250 million stock buyback plan.
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., down $7.62 to $119.19.
The maker of lawncare supplies warned that a sales decline in its cannabis growing business Hawthorne Gardening Co. could hurt full-year profits.
Chevron Corp., up $8.49 to $170.53.
Oil prices continued rising and helped lift energy company stocks.
