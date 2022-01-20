LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eli Scott had a season-high 31 points plus 10 rebounds as Loyola Marymount narrowly beat Pepperdine 85-80 in overtime on Thursday night.
Joe Quintana had 22 points for Loyola Marymount (9-7, 2-2 West Coast Conference). Cam Shelton added 10 points. Kwane Marble had 10 points.
Jan Zidek scored a career-high 28 points for the Waves (6-14, 0-5), whose losing streak reached five games. Mike Mitchell Jr. added 16 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Houston Mallette had 14 points, including all nine Pepperdine points in the extra session, hitting two 3-pointers and converting a three-shot foul.
Pepperdine forced the overtime when Mitchell fed Kendall Munson inside to tie the game at 71 with less than a second left in regulation.
