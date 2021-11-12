YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Monty Scott scored 28 points as Eastern Michigan edged past Illinois State 103-98 in double overtime on Friday night.
Bryce McBride added 23 points for the Eagles. McBride also had eight rebounds.
Noah Farrakhan had 17 points and six rebounds for Eastern Michigan (1-1). Colin Golson Jr. added 16 points and seven rebounds.
Antonio Reeves scored a career-high 32 points for the Redbirds (1-1). Sy Chatman scored a career-high 29 points plus 13 rebounds and four blocks. Josiah Strong had 11 points.
