LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Zach Scott scored 24 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired, and McNeese State defeated 78-75 on Saturday.
Scott took a pass a little right of the top of the key, pumped fake and stepped left before letting the winner fly.
It was his fifth 3-pointer on seven attempts.
Collin Warren added 21 points for the Cowboys (7-11, 1-0 Southland Conference). Myles Lewis scored 13 points with seven rebounds. Kellon Taylor had 12 points with five assists.
Darius Lee had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Huskies (4-10, 0-1). Brycen Long scored 15 points. Jade Tse added 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.