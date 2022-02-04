This February, Seattle voters will consider two important school levies. These levies aren’t new taxes, but a renewal of existing levies that would expire this year. As labor and environmental leaders, we urge you to vote “Yes” on these renewals.
The levies come at a critical time. The pandemic has caused enormous disruption for students, families, and educators. These levies fund nurses and counselors as well as 85% of the technology budget, making sure our students have the resources they need.
An exciting new component is funding for sustainability investments. As we work toward reducing climate pollution, we can also build local climate resilience. By installing renewables like rooftop solar, our schools can provide lifesaving clean air and cooling when the power goes out, like during deadly heat waves.
These investments will also support alumni and community members by creating hundreds of union apprenticeships that lead to family-wage careers in the construction trades. The levies are backed by a community workforce agreement to ensure these jobs go to people in our community.
Strong public schools are key to our future. We urge you to continue investing in our students by voting “Yes” on Propositions 1 and 2 by Tuesday.
Katie Garrow, executive secretary-treasurer of MLK Labor; Monty Anderson, executive secretary of the Seattle Building Trades; and Nicole Grant, executive director of 350 Seattle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.